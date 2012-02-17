A Swank 3 Bedroom Tribeca Apartment That Was Featured In An Insider Trading Case Is On The Market For $5.2 Million

In 2002 ImClone Systems Chief Sam Waskal was found guilty of insider trading (you can read about it at Forbes).



The story is that he found out the FDA wasn’t going to approve a cancer drug his company had developed, so he told some loved ones to sell the company’s stock. His daughter Aliza was one of those loved ones, but in his defence Waskal argued that he was just telling her to sell so she could buy a nice 3 bedroom in Tribeca. The apartment was even featured during his trial.

Now, according to Curbed, Aliza is having a tough time flipping that apartment. It was priced at $5.45 million this fall and has been reduced to $5.2 million. You can check out the listing from Prudential Douglas Elliman here.

Now we have it here for you to consider.

