A man who killed a cop in Queensland has been shot dead after an 18-hour siege

Senior constable Brett Forte was killed yesterday. Source: Facebook/ True Blue Line

A man who killed a police officer in Queensland’s Lockyer Valley yesterday has been shot and killed by police following an overnight siege.

Queensland police say Rick Maddison, 40, was killed as he attempted to flee a property near Ringwood, 100km west of Brisbane, this morning.

Maddison shot and killed father-of-three senior constable Brett Forte, from the Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad, as police attempted to intercept Maddison’s vehicle on Wellers Road at Seventeen Mile, in the Lockyer Valley, around 2.20pm on Monday.

The gunman then fled into bushland at Ringwood, near Gatton, before he was tracked down to the farmhouse.

A standoff then took place for the next 18 hours as Maddison holed up in a shed on the farm before he attempted to escape into bushland this morning around 11am.

Southern region assistant police commissioner Tony Wright said the man was challenged by police as he attempted to flee into bushland and fired at police.

Specialist officers returned fire and Maddison was shot. He was captured and received medical treatment, but was later declared dead at the scene.

No police officers were injured during the arrest.

“All our thoughts are with Susan Forte, her family and the extended family related to senior constable Brett Forte,” assistant commissioner Wright said.

Thoughts are with Brett's family and friends at this time — Queensland Police (@QPSmedia) May 30, 2017

Police said Maddison had a long and violent criminal history.

