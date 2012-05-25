Here's How To Get Through Peak Rental Season In NYC Alive

Photo: Flickr / randyc9999

In a city where more residents rent than own, we frequently focus on subjects important to renters.Some of us over here are, in fact, renters ourselves. And because now-through-September marks peak rental season in NYC, we’re dedicating this week’s SurvivalList roundup to the dark art of renting.

We’ll start with how to find the holy grail of NYC real estate–the no-fee apartment (beware that sometimes “no fee” means “some fee” or “no fee under certain circumstances”)–as well as the 7 worst places to live in a building, some

insider tips on renting, what to do if you can’t find a guarantor, and what’s going through the mind of that on-site rental agent.

In NYC, brokers can be a necessary part of renting, so we’ve got posts on how to spot a bad broker, and an Agent Referral Service to ensure you won’t wind up in the clutches of a scam artist.

On that note, here’s what a Craigslist scam looks like, as well as signs that an apartment is too good to be true. You may also want to familiarise yourself with the 8 things your landlord will never tell you and these 15 tips for first-time renters.

We even have a Rent Coach who offers advice just for renters (from the pitfalls of renting an illegal sublet toembarking on a rent-to-own situation) and one from a serial renter, covering topics from how to make a great impression on your future landlord to creating better roommate relations.

Once you find that dream apartment, you might need some help decoding that textbook-sized lease. Check out the 5 most unenforcable lease provisions, security deposit self-defence, and tips for negotiating your lease renewal (without breaking the bank).

After you actually move in, you may have some more questions like, should you get renter’s insurance?

how can you squeeze more people into that one-bedroom? can your landlord make repairs when you’re not home? and do you have to give your creepy super a key to your apartment?



Oh, and in case you were wondering whether your landlord can really force you renew your lease two months in advance–wayyyy before the new stuff hits the market–he can.

We’ve answered them all. So go forth and find the perfect rental… and good luck. You’ll need it.

Help finding an apartment

Where to look for a no-fee apartment

grey area between “fee” and “no fee”

How an on-site rental agent thinks

How to spot a bad broker

How to find a good broker (through Brick’s Agent Referral Service of course)

7 worst places to live in a building

Insider tips on renting

15 lessons for first-time renters

8 things your future landlord will never tell you

Signs that an apartment is too good to be true

Finding an apartment without bed bugs

Anatomy of a Craigslist scam

The perfect landlord letter of recommendation

How to get your landlord to like your dog

Advice from a Serial Renter

Advice from a Rent Coach

What to do if you can’t find a guarantor

Leases & landlords

Ups and downs of renting from a small landlord

5 biggest unenforceable lease provisions

Security deposit self-defence

How to get your landlord to fix stuff

When you need to move on, sooner than expected- how to break a lease

How to negotiate your lease renewal

Do you really have to renew 2 months early?

3 reasons you might not owe rent after all

Life as a tenant

Everything you need to know about renter’s insurance

Insider’s guide to temporary walls

Staying off the landlord blacklist

Can my landlord make repairs when I’m not home

Do I have to give my creepy super a key to my apartment?

Turning your apartment into a cash machine is mostly illegal

Don’t Miss: These two women are in need of a financial makeover >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.