Insights On The Porn Industry From Model Victoria Rae Black

Porn star and former Playboy model Victoria Rae Black shared some smart comments on sex and the sex industry in a Reddit Ask Me Anything. Here’s what she had to say about how she separates work from real life:



“On-camera or casual sex is NOT the same or as meaningful as personal life sex. There was a period of adjustment for me with my boyfriend but once I let the walls down and let him in emotionally the sex became the most passionate I’ve ever had. Working with other men just makes me appreciate the sex my boyfriend and I have even more.”

On what kind of man dates a porn star:

“My current boyfriend loves me for me. He never saw my porn before we got together and is so geeky and nerdy that my looks only threw him off his game on our first date. He was so nervous….lol.”

On how she fakes pleasure:

“Sometimes you have to fake it. If that is shocking to anyone then i suggest having sex with a lot of strangers several times a week, some of whom you don’t even feel attracted to.”

Here’s how the camera men REALLY feel:

“Those dudes are sooooooooo over it. They see that everyday, sometime twice a day, 6 days a week. I have yet to meet a camera man who give a s—.”

And how the economy of porn is evolving thanks to business models from successful sites like Hulu and Netflix:

‘I think the economy is slowly starting to turn around. I saw a dip in the scenes I was shooting in the last two years but now things are on an upswing, companies are making more money and therefore producing more content. I think entertainment in general is in a transitional state, between TV/Movies and the internet. As I’m sure you’ve all noticed, Hulu and Netflix are becoming much bigger players than anyone imagined, as a result studios are rethinking how the distribute and release things. I bring that up only because (as is often the case) PORN lead the charge on that one. Our industry has been suffering from the online competition for years now. It’s only recently that companies have started to come up with innovate ways to keep money coming directly to them instead of all the free porn spread across the web.”

