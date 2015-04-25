A surfer has been attacked by a shark in South Australia

A man has been attacked by a Great White shark while surfing off the South Australian west coast this morning.

The 26-year-old Port Lincoln man has been flown to Royal Adelaide Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

He is believed to have been surfing approximately 350 metres offshore near Right Point at Fishery Bay, about 25km southwest of Port Lincoln when he was attacked just before 10am.

Onlookers have said the shark which allegedly bit off the man’s leg was around six-metres long.

“The shark came in and bit his leg off and the guys helped him in and carried him up the cliff,” another surfer told News Limited, who said the animal swam away with the victim’s board and leg rope.

Police are currently working in conjunction with Fisheries, local council and Surf Life Saving SA to erect signs on the beach warning the public of the shark incident.

Fishery Bay is a popular family beach destination frequented by fishermen and surfers.

