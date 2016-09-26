A surfer has been attacked by a shark at Ballina in NSW

Chris Hyde GettyImages

A teenage surfer has been attacked by a shark at Ballina in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.

Police say the youth made his way out of the water and was helped by a nurse who was at the beach.

The 17-year-old has a bite wound to his hip. He’s been taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

“All Ballina Shire beaches are closed after a shark attack at Lighthouse Beach,” says Surf Life Saving NSW.

“Please stay away from the area until further notice.”

At Lighthouse Beach for a swim and instead, saw a shark attack… hope the surfer is ok. #Ballina pic.twitter.com/opGXCiMgob — Helen Cameron (@helenlovesfood) September 26, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.