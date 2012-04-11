A Sure-Fire Way To Lose A Potential Investor

Photo: Flickr LWY
Yesterday I received a Facebook request from an investor to try an app, Syn.Syn is an iPhone app that automatically updates contact information in your phone based on your friends’ Facebook data.
When I inquired about Syn, the investor replied:
“It’s some bullsh*t app I got spammed on and then when I signed up it spammed all my friends. Total bs.”
Note to startups: don’t spam investors. It doesn’t go over well.
Photo: Syn
