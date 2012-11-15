US

A Supercut Of NBA Players Airballing Free Throws

William Wei

With the ball in his hands, Jeremy Lin could have won the game the other night for his Houston Rockets against the Miami Heat.

Instead, he shot a wide-open airball.

It was ugly — really ugly — but it could’ve been worse.

The most embarrassing thing, we think, an NBA player could do is airball a free throw.

So, from Rajon Rondo to LeBron James to Dwight Howard, here’s a supercut of NBA players completely missing the rim from the charity stripe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.