A Suicide Prevention PSA Makes A Brilliant Use Of Ad Pre-Roll

Publicis Brussels has created an ad for the Belgian suicide prevention line, Centre du Prevention de Suicide, that makes creative use of the pre-roll skip ad feature. The work aims to recruit good listeners for the prevention line.



Those who don’t listen to the woman in the ad and hit “skip ad” are shown a scene that results in suicide. Those who don’t click “skip ad” and listen to the woman’s story get thanked by the woman and are shown the recruitment message.

t’s an interesting approach both for the use of the “skip ad” feature and for its commentary on today’s world where everyone is in a rush and doesn’t care about the well being of others.

Of course, we can’t really conclude that people who don’t skip the ad will be good prevention line listeners or that people who do skip the ad won’t be but we do like the analogy Publicis used.

This post originally appeared on AdRants.

