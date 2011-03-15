A Stupidly Simple Way Of Knowing Which Way Markets Are Going To Move

Having watched the markets move since Monday night — when the Japanese nuclear crisis clearly took a turn for the worse — we’re pretty sure we’ve discovered a pretty easy way to tell which direction stocks are going to head.



Point your browser to Kyodo Wire. Look to see what the last Fukushima-related headline is.

If it’s optimistic sounding, stocks will tick up. If it’s bad sounding, stocks are probably heading down.

For example, around 3:30 AM, there were headlines about radiation levels collapsing. Consequently stocks went up. More recently there have been headlines about the fuel rods in reactor #4 boiling water. And so stocks have been slipping again. It’s pretty straightforward.

Here’s a look at the night’s wild action:

