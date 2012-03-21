A Stupid, Costly Regulation Obama Should Kill

Photo: Flickr / wine me up

Barack Obama is on the hunt for stupid, unnecessary regulations that the government should get rid of, Politico’s Playbook reported Tuesday morning.I have a suggestion: kill the rule that is forcing everyone, including the government (and, by extension, taxpayers), to pay way more for life-saving asthma inhalers than we did 10 years ago.



In 2009, at the urging of the drug lobby, the EPA started banning asthma inhalers that run on ozone-depleting CFC aerosols. As a result, inhaler prices jumped from as little as $5 to as much as $60.

Read the rest of this article on Mother Jones >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.