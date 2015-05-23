A student designed this flag for Planet Earth that astronauts could plant on Mars

Credit: Oskar Pernefeldt

With manned missions to Mars on the way and commercial space travel now a reality, what’s left missing is a world flag for outer space.

Oskar Pernefeldt — a graphic design student at the Beckmans College of Design in Stockholm — has come up with a solution in his final project “The International Flag of Planet Earth”.

The official design proposal features seven interlocking circles in a flower-like formation against a blue backdrop to serve as “a reminder we should all stand united, celebrate life itself”.

“The blue field represents water which is essential for life – also as the oceans cover most of our planet’s surface,” the site says.

“The flower’s outer rings form a circle which could be seen as a symbol of Earth as a planet and the blue surface could represent the universe.”

Pernefeldt writes on his site that “a flag like this would mainly be used while representing Earth in outer space” and would remind the people of Earth that we share this planet, no matter of national boundaries.

“Current expeditions in outer space use different national flags depending on which country is funding the voyage.

“The space travelers, however, are more than just representatives of their own countries. They are representatives of planet Earth.”

In the meantime, here’s what Planet Earth’s flag could look like in the future.

