A Student Created This Crazy Lamborghini Concept

Lamborghini has long been known as one of the most flamboyant of all supercar makers.
But a post on design site PSFK showed us that the Lamborghinis on the road today are mundane compared to the imagination of one design student.
Mark Hostler, a student at Staffordshire University, created this concept. He is calling it the Ferruccio, which means it shares a name with Lamborghini’s founder.
The ‘concept’ has a 5.0 liter turbocharged V12 and has a number of design elements from Lamborghinis past and present. It also looks a bit like something Batman would love.
Expect it to never hit the streets.
Take a look around the rendering below:
Photo: Mark Hostler
Photo: Mark Hostler
