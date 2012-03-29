A Student Created This Crazy Lamborghini Concept

Lamborghini has long been known as one of the most flamboyant of all supercar makers.



But a post on design site PSFK showed us that the Lamborghinis on the road today are mundane compared to the imagination of one design student.

Mark Hostler, a student at Staffordshire University, created this concept. He is calling it the Ferruccio, which means it shares a name with Lamborghini’s founder.

The ‘concept’ has a 5.0 liter turbocharged V12 and has a number of design elements from Lamborghinis past and present. It also looks a bit like something Batman would love.

Expect it to never hit the streets.

Take a look around the rendering below:

Photo: Mark Hostler

Photo: Mark Hostler

Now check out some Lambos with issues >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.