WATCH: Woman Dodges Highway Traffic At 110 MPH After Her Accelerator Gets Stuck

Kia driver Lori Ubelstad was forced into a terrifying high speed chase last week when the accelerator of her 2011 Sorrento became stuck. Unable to slow down, she weaved through traffic on a northern Missouri highway for an astounding 59 miles in 35 minutes. She eventually wound up in Iowa.



Ubelstad hit 110 mph at one point, and police were dispatched to divert traffic ahead of the runaway car. She called 911 and was eventually instructed to pull the accelerator and hit the brake simultaneously, which solved the problem, NBC reported in the video below.

Considering the fact that she didn’t hit a single car in the entire terrifying drive, Ubelstad may have a future in F1.

Update: Kia Motors America has issued a statement in response to the incident, saying its service technicians inspected Ubelstad’s Sorrento and were unable to reproduce the issue: “KMA will continue to investigate and analyse the facts of this situation and will work wth the customer to resolve the matter in a timely manner.”

