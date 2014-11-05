A Strong Link Has Been Found Between Eating Red Meat And Heart Disease

Burgers. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Gut bacteria can turn a nutrient found in red meat into small molecules which increase the risk of developing heart disease, according to US research.

The findings, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, may lead to new strategies for safeguarding cardiovascular health.

Previous research led by Dr Stanley Hazen, of Lerner Research Institute and the Miller Family Heart and Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic, revealed a pathway by which red meat can promote hardening of the arteries.

“While this is into the future, the present studies may help us to develop an intervention that allows one to ‘have their steak and eat it too’ with less concern for developing heart disease,” he says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.