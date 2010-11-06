Why Are So Many Reality TV Stars Turning Up Dead?

Iain Watson



Julien Hug, a Bachelorette contestant, was found dead in a remote desert area of California this week—the latest in a long string of reality-TV star deaths.

Call it the curse of reality TV.

In September, Joseph Cerniglia, who appeared on an episode of Fox’s Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares, was found floating in New York’s Hudson River. Matt Hughes, a meteorologist featured on Discovery Channel’s Storm Chaser, committed suicide by hanging in May. Captain Phil Harris of Deadliest Catch died in February of a stroke, and Ryan Jenkins, who starred on Megan Wants a Millionaire, killed himself after being accused of killing his model wife.

On Wednesday, Julien Hug, a former contestant on the ABC reality show The Bachelorette, was found dead in a remote area of California’s Riverside County. Hug, one of 30 bachelors vying for the heart of bachelorette Jillian Harris, was 35 years old.

