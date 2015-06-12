A stretchable and bendable battery has been created based on Japanese folding art

Batteries based on kirigami, a variation of origami, that can stretch to over 150% their original size. Image: Hanqing Jiang/ Arizona State University

Scientists have created a stretchable battery based on the Japanese art of kirigami, similar to origami but using folding and cutting to create flexible designs.

The lithium-ion battery can stretch to 150% of its original length and could be used in wearable devices such as watches and clothing.

The battery, announced in the journal Scientific Reports, can power a smart watch and is easily integrated into the stretchy wrist band.

Hanqing Jiang at Arizona State University and colleaguess suggest this type of battery could potentially be used to replace rigid and bulky batteries which may have limited the development of compact wearable devices.

