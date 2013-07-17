A Streaker Ruined A Critical Part Of The State Of Origin Decider

Three minutes from time. Two points between the teams. One idiot on the field.

In the 77th minute of the deciding match of State of Origin 2013, a streaker ran onto the field and interrupted an attacking move by Queensland just yards out from the tryline.

He was being chased down by security and was tackled to the ground in front of the goal posts. The move continued to see Queensland crossing the tryline but it was ruled a no try on review because of the streaker obstruction to the NSW defence.

Queensland won 12-10, their eighth consecutive win in the series.

Here’s the clip:

