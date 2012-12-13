How A Stray Cat Befriended Demi Moore At Art Basel Before Flying Home On Kanye West's Jet With The Hilton Sisters

The most unexpected breakout star of Art Basel Miami Beach wasn’t an artist, gallery owner or hard-partying celeb — it was a stray cat who was spotted rubbing elbows with the likes of Demi Moore, the Hilton sisters and Kanye West.



The cat was first picked up by Demi Moore at the exclusive Chanel dinner at the Soho Beach House, where the feline ate gourmet meats and cheeses atop the actress’ lap. Fellow dinner guests such as (from left) Wendi Murdoch, Karlie Kloss and Dasha Zhukova didn’t even seem to faze the cat.

Photo: Getty

Then, during a Diane Von Furstenberg lunch at the Soho Beach House on Thursday, the Hilton sisters (seen here with the Brant brothers), picked up the kitty and later put it up in their hotel suite at the nearby Fontainebleau. The sisters took the liberty of appropriately naming the cat “Soho.”

Photo: BFA/Instagram

On Sunday, newly-named Soho boarded the Jordache private jet that Kanye West was also on, according to the New York Post.

Photo: Twitter.com/Instagram

Paris and Nicky Hilton were on the New York-bound plane, too.

Photo: Twitter.com/Instagram photoshop

But it was Nicky Hilton who eventually adopted Soho for good, giving the once stray cat a glamorous new home. On Monday, she Instagrammed this photo of the feline in Los Angeles, writing “Oddest napping place ever.”

Photo: Instagram.com/NickyHilton

Welcome to your new life, Soho!

