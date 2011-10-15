A Strategy Reality Check

Has a drop in price changed the reasons to own an investment?

This is the question investors need to ask themselves. Has the recent price drop changed the reasons to own XYZ investment? In most cases, the answer is no. Here are several questions that put the current environment into context:

Has the recent drop in the price of oil changed the depletion issue?

Depletion and consumption are still the key drivers of the price of oil. Months and years from now, the picture doesn’t get any better. Rising consumption and worsening depletion adds up to higher oil prices.

Has the recent drop in the price of Ag (agricultural products) changed the tight supplies of food around the world?

Urbanization has Billions of people moving from Rural to Urban areas. They need to be fed. Declining farmland and increasing consumption adds up to higher food and Ag prices

Has the recent drop in the price of Gold changed its usefulness as an inflation hedge?

The Fed is still running the printing presses and nothing will change that.

Has the recent drop in the price of Gold changed the precarious nature of the currencies in the developed World?

The Dollar continues to be debased by the Fed’s printing press. Printing Dollars does not help a currency. Gold benefits from debased currencies and inflation.

Has the recent drop in the price of Emerging Market stocks changed the long term growth outlook of various Emerging Market countries?

No, while GDP growth may slow a bit if/when Europe and America slip back into recession, the EM’s long term growth prospects are not dependent on their stock prices.

Has the recent drop in the price of US stocks changed the long term outlook for the US stock market?

No, it is doing what we expected. Our expectation is that the US stock market will have a saw toothed performance for the next several years. That is our best case scenario. The worst case is that it goes down and stays down for years.

Has the recent rally in the price of the US Treasury changed the Fiscal Crisis the US faces?

This is the most amazing act of defiance and ignorance we’ve ever seen. Why would anyone buy US Treasuries after they were downgraded by S&P and the Congress showed that they couldn’t put together a realistic budget deficit reduction plan? Other than the fact that the Treasury was able to issue some debt at ridiculously low rates, it has no impact on the most important factor that determines the value of the bonds issued by America – a resolution of our Budget Deficit Crisis and ongoing Fiscal crisis.

Has the recent rally of the US Dollar erased the devaluation that the Fed’s printing presses have inflicted on the US Dollar?

No, the Dollar’s rally is mostly in response to the Euro’s problems. It is a bear market rally. It is giving the Fed the opportunity to print even more Dollars before the World notices and crushes the Dollar.

Alternative Rates Of Return

It is hard to name an asset class that a Cornerstone portfolio does not have exposure to. But let’s say you are in panic mode. You believe the end-of-the-world scenario. Frankly we don’t blame you. But if you really believe in that scenario, you should think hard about the investments that would benefit. The usual “safe havens” may not apply.

Suppose you want to go to the safety and security of a bank. Which bank? Our research shows that the big ones are vulnerable to bankruptcy, if not outright collapse thanks to their terrible mortgage portfolios and massive derivative exposure. Remember, these are the toxic assets that brought down Bear Stearns, Lehman Bros and Merrill Lynch. Will regionals be safer? Local banks?

Now if you find a bank you are comfortable with.

What kind of rate will you get?

BondOnline.com is a good resource to find what current rates are available for everything from Short term T-Bills to Long term Corporate Bonds to Bank CDs. According to BondOnline.com, the rate on 3 month Treasuries is negative. That’s right. Negative. You are paying the US government for the right to lend them money.

Why is this important? Because short term rates key off of the 3 month US Treasury.

BondsOnline.com lists 6 month CDs yielding only 0.25% for 09/30/2011. (Rates may change higher or lower in the future.) 1 year rates are only 0.45% and 5 year CDs are only 1.90%. So if you are looking to banks as a safe haven, are you willing to give up rate of return for safety?

So you decide the banks’ rates are too low for you. You are willing to take a little more risk, but not much. You decide that the bond market is for you. What kind of returns can you get there?

Once again, according to BondsOnline.com, a 2 year Treasury will get you 0.22%, and a 2 year AA Corporate will get you 1.11%. So you decide you need more yield than that. A 5 year Treasury gets you 0.93% and a AA Corporate will yield 2.30%. Even if you go out 30 years on the US Treasury, you will only get 2.89% and a 20 year AA Corporate will yield about 4.54%.

Are these the types of returns that will get you the kind of retirement you planned? And what happens to your portfolio if the bond market starts to head lower as we at Cornerstone expect? Your bond portfolio can be cut by 10%, 20%, even 50% depending on how high rates go and the types of bonds you buy. So all you have done is exchanged one risk for another that might actually be worse.

Are you a long term investor or short term trader?

If you are a short term trader, you should be concerned with the short term moves in the markets. You should be willing to buy and sell rapidly and take losses when the market goes against you. (All short term traders have losing trades, they just hope the winners outweigh the losers.) You have to be aware of many different inputs that can affect the markets. In short, it takes a lot of work.

If you are a long term investor, then there are two things you need to remember:

1 – Stay focused on the long term

2 – Not every short term move is a change in the direction of the long term trend.

This bears repeating…

If you are a long term investor, then there are two things you need to remember:

1 – Stay focused on the long term

2 – Not every short term move is a change in the direction of the long term trend.



This is imperative for successful long term investing. If you let the day to day, albeit scary, noise of the markets distract you, you can lose your focus on the long term and do something foolish. Panic or lack of focus has ruined many long term investing strategies. This is because they forget why they owned the asset in the first place. They didn’t understand that short term volatility does NOT always lead to further declines.

Required Disclaimers & Disclosures:

Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. Nothing on this report should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any mutual fund in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The use of the Cornerstone Investment Services reports and commentaries is at your own sole risk. Cornerstone reports and commentaries are provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis. Cornerstone Investment Services makes no warranty that reports or commentaries will be timely or error free. This report does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the circumstances and objectives of those who receive it. Cornerstone Investment Services recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies, and encourages them to seek a financial adviser’s advice. The appropriateness of an investment or strategy will depend on an investor’s circumstances and objectives. This report is not an offer to buy or sell any security or to participate in any trading strategy. The value of and income from your investments may vary because of changes in interest rates or foreign exchange rates, securities prices or market indexes, operational or financial conditions of companies or other factors. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. Estimates of future performance are based on assumptions that may not be realised. This report is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. References made to third parties are based on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable but are not guaranteed as being accurate. Visitors should not regard it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. Any opinions expressed in this report are subject to change without notice and Cornerstone Investment Services is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. Cornerstone Investment Services accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of the use of all or any part of this material. Our comments are an expression of opinion. While we believe our statements to be true, they always depend on the reliability of our own credible sources. We recommend that you consult with a licensed, qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. Reports prepared by Cornerstone Investment Services research personnel are based on public information. Cornerstone Investment Services makes every effort to use reliable, comprehensive information, but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete. We have no obligation to tell you when opinions or information in this report change apart from when we intend to discontinue research coverage of a company. Facts and views in this report have not been reviewed by, and may not reflect information known to, professionals in other Cornerstone Investment Services business areas. Trademarks and service marks herein are their owners’ property. Third-party data providers make no warranties or representations of the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of their data and shall not have liability for any damages relating to such data. This report or portions of it may not be reprinted, sold or redistributed without the written consent of Cornerstone Investment Services. Cornerstone Investment Services research is disseminated and available primarily electronically, and, in some cases, in printed form. Additional information on recommended securities is available on request. The market commentaries and reports are by John J. Riley and express the opinions of John J. Riley and not those of Fidelity Investments, National Financial Services or Cantella & Co.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results Copyright © 2011 Cornerstone Investment Services, LLC

