A Bald Woman In A Red Dress Wants The Alleged Aurora Shooter Released Into Her Custody

In a motion full of conspiracy theories about a new world order and Michael Jackson’s death, a woman with no known connection to James Holmes has asked the court to release the accused gunman into her custody.In her motion, first reported Wednesday by 9News, a woman who was previously kicked out of court calls Holmes an “innocent man.”



“James Holmes must be released to me ASAP,” the woman says in her motion. “This is a huge conspiracy. I am the Allison Ernst who came to court bald with a red dress.”

Holmes is accused of killing 12 people when he opened fire on a crowded movie theatre during the midnight premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Jeremy Jojola, a reporter for 9News, has posted Ernst’s full motion, in which she claims the owner of Regal Cinemas is really to blame for the shooting since he “mind controlled James to go to the theatre.”

Ernst was kicked out of court on Aug. 9 after she stood up and said she had new evidence about the case, 9News reported.

Judge William Sylvester denied Ernst’s motion, saying she has “no standing to intervene.”

