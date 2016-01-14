PHOTOS: A massive storm hits Sydney

Sydney has been hit by a massive storm, killing one man, bringing down power lines, damaging buddings and closing main highways.

More than 40,000 homes and businesses to the south of Sydney are without power.

A man died after a tree fell on a car he was travelling in through Emu Plains, Police said. The female driver was taken to Westmead Hospital with critical injuries.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 98 km per hour wind gusts as the temperature dropped to 22C from 33C in five minutes. Temperatures are expected to drop to between 10-15C.

The areas affected include Parramatta, Sutherland, Sydney Airport and Sydney Olympic Park. Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast for Sydney City, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, waters off Bondi Beach and later waters off Dee Why Beach.

Fire and Rescue NSW says it is responding to 145 storm-related incidents, mainly trees and wires down.

Crew were at Elizabeth and Victoria Streets in Wetherill Park to deal with a gas leak after storm damage.

Princes Highway is closed in both directions at Rockdale after a partial building collapse at Bestic Street.

Police say emergency services were called to Emu Plains and Penrith after reports of extensive property damage.

“Substantial damage has been caused to a number of homes, cars and power lines,” police say.

Numerous streets have been closed.

Emu Plains and Penrith have also been hit particularly hard.

Just after 2pm emergency services were called to reports of extensive property damage in the area.

Substantial damage has been caused to a number of homes, cars and power lines and numerous streets have been closed.

Looks like a substation hit by lightning at East Hills Girls High Ph: Laura Ashleigh #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/4dJdCFiZyF — Becko (@beckodotcom) January 14, 2016

#sydneystorm tweets incoming in about t-minus 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/nLIpwbTToN — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 14, 2016

So that's why it's been so hot today in Sydney – payment for this monster! A photo posted by Mr & Mrs Romance (@mrandmrsromance) on Jan 13, 2016 at 8:28pm PST

Don't think the owner of that van will be happy. Man so many trees are down. Watch out peeps #storm #sydneystorm #bipolarweather A photo posted by Maya Saada (@maya_the_explorer) on Jan 13, 2016 at 9:00pm PST

Storm is coming #Sydney #summer #australia #storm #sydneystorm A photo posted by Svetlana Zhukova (@svetlanazhukova) on Jan 13, 2016 at 8:32pm PST

