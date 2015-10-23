What it's like to stay at the best hotel in the world

Condé Nast Traveller just released its list of the top 100 hotels and resorts in the world, as voted upon by its readers. Singita Grumeti, located on the western corridor of Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, earned the top spot.

Singita Grumeti is a 340,000-acre concession in the Grumeti Reserve that’s controlled by billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones. Jones partnered with Singita, a luxury safari brand with resorts around Africa, to build an oasis in the wild in 2006. There’s a big emphasis on conservation — Singita Grumeti established an anti-poaching unit and effectively stopped poaching in the area, resulting in a resurgence of big game.

Singita Grumeti has three main lodges spread across the property, as well as some smaller locales, including a mobile tent camp.

When the Tanzania Tourist Board invited me to visit in 2012, I had to see what all the fuss was about.

I stayed at Sabora Tented Camp, the most rustic of the three main lodges. My room may have been made of canvas, but it wasn’t an ordinary tent. It was ultra-luxurious, with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, an outdoor shower, and a canopied bed. The food was five-star, with a menu of locally grown produce and fresh meat and fish.

Singita Grumeti isn’t cheap. Sabora Tented camp costs $US1,425 per person per night in the high season and $US1,150 in the low season; rates at Sasakwa, the flagship lodge, go up to $US1,950 per person per night in a cottage. If you want to stay in a villa, it will cost you up to $US7,900 per night during the high season.

Disclosure: Our 2012 trip to Tanzania, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Tanzania Tourist Board, Africa Adventure Company, Singita Grumeti Group, Coastal Aviation, Qatar Airways, Tanzania National Parks, Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority and Wildlife Division.

After a three-hour drive from Sasakwa airstrip through the plains of Grumeti Reserve, we finally spotted Sabora Tented Camp in the distance. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider The place seemed to blend in with the scenery. From the kitchen to the guest rooms, the entire camp is actually made of thick canvas. Julie Zeveloff We hopped out of our off-road vehicle and were greeted by Sabora's staff, who welcomed us with a hand-washing ceremony. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider After a quick drink and paperwork, we made our way to our tents. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider There are 9 guest tents in total, including a double tent for families. Rates are $1,425 per person per night during the high season and $1,150 during the low season. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Finally, I reached my tent. The tents are spread out to give guests privacy. It was much bigger than a New York studio apartment. Let's step inside. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider It may have been a canvas structure on the outside, but inside, the room was beautifully decorated in a 1920s style and had everything I could possibly need. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider One of Singita's hallmarks is personalised service. The staff knew our names from the moment we arrived, and I found this note when I walked into my tent. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider The bed was very comfortable, with a heavy comforter and a panoramic view of the plains. The canopy isn't just for decoration; at night it's used as mosquito netting. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Here's what the back of my tent looked like. There was a private deck, and I couldn't see any of the other tents when I sat on it. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider There was also a day bed, but it was a bit damp from the rain. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider A canvas wall and red curtain separated the main room from the bathroom. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider The claw-foot tub looked luxurious, but unfortunately I didn't get to try it. If I had, I would have been able to watch geckos climb up and down the mesh netting. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Laundry is included in the price of the hotel, which was great since I didn't pack much and it was so dusty outside. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider On the other side of the tent flap, there's an outdoor rainfall shower. The walls were low enough that I could watch the wildebeest graze while I washed my hair. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Since I had to pack lightly, I was happy to find this toiletry tray in the bathroom. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider There were also the requisite safari sprays -- Doom, No-Bite, and Cheers. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Guests can walk around the camp freely during the day, but at night they are escorted to and from their tents in case there are animals around. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider At 7:30, my escort brought me to the main tent, where pre-dinner drinks were taking place around the bonfire. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider A group of dancers from a local tribe surprised the guests with a performance. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Our dinner table was in the dining tent. But guests are served dinner at tables set up throughout camp, and guests who stay several days can expect to eat in a different location every night. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Singita gets most of its produce from local farmers, and imports what it can't get locally from the cities of Arusha and Dar Es Salaam. The dinner menu changes nightly, but no game is served, since Singita is so focused on conservation. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider I started with the roast pumpkin soup, which was thick and piping hot. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider There was an intermezzo of mango and star anise granita. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider There was plenty to drink, with a selection of wines from around the world and a full bar. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider By the time my main course of king fish and polenta arrived, I was stuffed. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider But the cheese plate looked great. I was surprised by how much variety there was on the menu, considering how remote the camp is. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider I was glad to have a guard take me back to my tent, since it was pitch black outside and there were wildebeest bleating all around. Inside, I found my bed enveloped in mosquito netting. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider I wasn't kidding when I said I could see wildebeest from the shower. They were everywhere when I woke up. Days start early at safari camps, since mornings are the best times to see animals. I headed over to the main tent for breakfast by 7:30. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider The view from my seat couldn't be beat. But if I wanted a closer look, there were telescopes set up around the deck. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Breakfast was delicious. My eggs were cooked to order and the bread was warm. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider After breakfast, most guests head out on an early morning game drive. Guests are assigned to one of Singita's 25 or so safari guides when they arrive, and have the same guide throughout their stay. Our guide, Simon, was with us from early morning until late at night, driving my tour group around the reserve and teaching us the intricate details of the Great Migration. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Of course, there's plenty to do for folks who don't want to wake up early every day of their vacation. All of Singita's Grumeti lodges have pools, and some rooms even have private plunge pools (but not at the tent camp). Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider There's a small gym tent, with weights, yoga equipment, and a few cardio machines. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider There's even a tennis court. The manager said it gets used fairly often, but it looked like it needed to be cleared of droppings before anyone played a match. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider There was even a spa tent for facials, massages, and manicures. Guests can also have most treatments done in their own tents. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

