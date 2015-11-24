The new 'Star Wars' game has an Easter Egg only the most serious 'Star Wars' fans understand

As if “Star Wars Battlefront” wasn’t already a game made for the most serious of “Star Wars” fans, there’s a nod to one of the most iconic slip-ups in original trilogy “Star Wars” hidden in the background of the new game.
GamesRadar spotted the Easter Egg:
If you’re like me and you’ve seen the original films several times and still have no idea what this is referencing, it’s this scene from the first film, “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
Enjoy:
