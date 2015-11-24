The new 'Star Wars' game has an Easter Egg only the most serious 'Star Wars' fans understand

As if “Star Wars Battlefront” wasn’t already a game made for the most serious of “Star Wars” fans, there’s a nod to one of the most iconic slip-ups in original trilogy “Star Wars” hidden in the background of the new game.

GamesRadar spotted the Easter Egg:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you’re like me and you’ve seen the original films several times and still have no idea what this is referencing, it’s this scene from the first film, “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Enjoy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.