The new 'Star Wars' game has an Easter Egg only the most serious 'Star Wars' fans understand

Ben Gilbert

As if “Star Wars Battlefront” wasn’t already a game made for the most serious of “Star Wars” fans, there’s a nod to one of the most iconic slip-ups in original trilogy “Star Wars” hidden in the background of the new game. 

GamesRadar spotted the Easter Egg:

If you’re like me and you’ve seen the original films several times and still have no idea what this is referencing, it’s this scene from the first film, “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Enjoy:

