A star Wall Street dealmaker has made a killing on the $130 billion Dow-DuPont deal

A star Wall Street dealmaker just bagged a multi-million dollar payday on the $130 billion merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont.

Michael Klein, who runs Klein & Company, a small boutique advisory firm, is advising Dow Chemical on the deal.

The deal is expected to generate around $200 million in fees, according to Jeffrey Nassof of M&A consulting firm Freeman & Co.

Lazard and Morgan Stanley are also advising Dow, while Evercore and Goldman Sachs are advising DuPoint.

Klein is a long-time adviser to Dow, and previously advised the firm on its $15 billion acquisition of specialty-chemicals maker Rohm & Hass Co.

He spent more than two decades at Citigroup, rising to the role of CEO of global banking and then moving to Europe to take responsibility for a build out of the bank’s investment banking business in the region. He left Citigroup in 2008, and was paid north of $25 million to not compete with the firm.

He has since taken a number of roles advising on deals on his own. He advised Barclays on the acquisition of Lehman Brothers’ assets, and later helped Dubai work through debt issues on the Dubai World project. In 2012, Klein secured a role on the $41 billion Glencore-Xstrata deal.

Business Insider reached out to M. Klein & Co. and to Michael Klein and will update this post if they respond.

