A 'Star' Facebook VP Just Bolted For Pinterest

Facebook’s vice president of online operations, Don Faul, has quit the company for a job at Pinterest, a Pinterest PR rep confirms.



He will be head of operations for the startup.

Faul was one of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s first reports. He quickly became one of her “stars,” according to one source who used to work with him.

He’s leaving Facebook at a touchy time for the company.

Despite a huge audience of 900 million monthly users Facebook ad revenues are decelerating. The company is getting hammered for it on the NASDAQ, where it just started trading after a shakey IPO debut a couple weeks ago.

Why is Faul leaving? Sources would not say. But he joined Facebook from Google in 2008, so his four year vesting schedule is likely complete, and now he gets to join another hot startup on the brink. Pinterest just raised $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation.

Before joining Google, Faul was a platoon commander in the Marines. He’s got a very active Pinterest page!

Pinterest has hired several other Facebook employees in recent months. Monetization director Tim Kendall and communications boss Barry Schnitt are two that have been confirmed, but there is gossip of many more.

Correction: An earlier version of this post said Faul was a Sandberg hire and that Faul was a sales VP. He joined Facebook before Sandberg, and worked in operations.

Related: INSIDE PINTEREST: An Overnight Success Four Years In The Making

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.