A Standard Feature Is Proving Deadly On armoured SUVs

An armoured Suburban.

Photo: StephanP1975 via flickr

While companies that build armoured cars are adding a number of features to keep the occupants safe, they are forgetting to remove a standard feature that can prove deadly.According to the Washington Post, US Special Agent Jamie Zapata’s armoured Chevy Suburban protected him while he was on the move, but everything changed when he stopped the car.



And this is because the doors automatically unlock when the vehicle is shifted into park.

Zapata was in Mexico when the incident occurred. Cartel members ambushed the vehicle which made him leave the roadway.

When he put the car into park the doors unlocked and the cartel seized the opportunity. In a struggle with Zapata’s passenger to open the door, the window was rolled down slightly and gunfire was spread around the cabin.

Zapata was defenseless.

This small feature, which is convenient for normal use, ended up costing Zapata his life.

After this incident early last year, the Washington Post reports that all of the armoured vehicles in Mexico were reprogrammed so that the doors would stay locked, even in park.

