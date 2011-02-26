A Sports Reporter's Rules For The Locker Room

Warning: Dick jokes ahead.



Earlier this week at Son of Bold Venture, I wrote about the press box and how to behave in it. (Some morons apparently think that acting like a professional means you don’t have a heart; I suspect they’re doomed never to understand that the biggest hearts don’t need megaphones.) But for young sportswriters, navigating a professional locker room is the far scarier proposition. I’ve spent more than a decade of my sad, sad life in locker rooms for every possible sport—including Whirlyball, which is actually kind of awesome—and I still don’t feel entirely comfortable in them. I think that’s probably because I have this thing about talking to people not wearing pants.

THE YOUNG REPORTER’S GUIDE TO LOCKER ROOM DECORUM, ETIQUETTE, AND NOT COCK PEEKING

