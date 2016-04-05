A species of gecko has been found hiding in spider burrows in Queensland

The new geko. Image: Angus Emmott.

A new type of fat-tailed gecko has been discovered in outback Queensland.

Diplodactylus ameyi is 85 millimetres in length, eats termites, likes to hide during the day in disused spider burrows and has a distinctive, broadly rounded snout.

It is coloured tan to medium-dark brown with pale spots, a good camouflage for the arid areas where it lives.

Patrick Couper from the Queensland Museum and Paul Oliver from the Australian National University named the new species, Diplodactylus ameyi, is in honour of fellow herpetologist Dr Andrew Amey.

Amey manages Queensland Museum’s reptile and amphibian collections.

Couper has described more 50 reptile species, including 24 geckos, during his career.

“We have been working, on and off, on this particular species-group for the last five years,” says Couper.

“We recognised seven species of fat-tailed geckos back in 2014 but, at the time, knew there was further work to do.”

The paper describing Diplodactylus ameyi is published in the journal Zootaxa.

