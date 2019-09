How do you make a fourth quarter 73-yard touchdown sound even more exciting?



By adding one of the most overjoyed, euphoric play-by-play calls ever.

Listen below to hear Arizona Cardinals Spanish announcer Gabriel Trujillo’s call of Larry Fitzgerald’s touchdown against the Washington Redskins last Sunday.

Toooouuuccchhh…Dooowwwwnnn!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

