A Spa Treatment That Uses Electrical Currents Is The Latest Weight Loss Fad

At Bliss Spa, it’s called “FatGirlShrink.”The pricey spa service uses electrical waves to help people get a “quick fix” of weight loss and muscle toning, according to The New York Times.



The treatment, performed on a heat table, lasts an hour. Red algae, guarana extract, and a clay mask are from the bra line to knees. Then, electrical currents are turned on, supposedly to help the body absorb the extracts and stimulate lymphatic drainage.

At Bliss, it’s priced at $180.

The owner of Beauté Oblige in Manhattan, Camille Obadia, told The Times that her spa’s 45-minute treatment, which costs $300, burns the same number of calories as a four-hour workout. “Women are so busy,” she said. “Who has time to go the gym?”

There have been no reputable studies that show this treatment does anything to change one’s appearance.

“Electrostimulation is one more fad for people who have spent their whole lives gaining weight effortlessly and now want to lose that weight effortlessly and quickly,” said Dr. Ronald Sha, the medical director of the Duke Diet and Fitness centre in Durham, N.C. told The Times.

