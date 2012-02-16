A South Florida Mayor Dropped Gas Prices For Valentine's Day

Photo: Flickr / whatatrivisty

Some do-gooders prefer to stay under wraps, but Sweetwater, Fla. Mayor Manuel Marano and Miami-Dade county commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz weren’t shy about treating their town to a sweet Valentine’s Day treat: $2.14 per gallon at Finish Line Gas Station. With the average price of a gallon at nearly $4, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report, South Florida drivers were thrilled. (Read how gas prices could hit $6 per gallon).



“I was listening to the radio and they said $2.14 for gas and I came right here,” Karla Martinez gushed to CBS reporter Nicole Maristany.

Marono, who helped pump gas and wash windows with outreach group neighbours 4 neighbours, said it was all in the name of kindness.

“It’s not all about raising taxes and making laws,” he told Maristany. “It’s about giving back to the community to help them out.”

The gas price drop kicked off the “14 Days of Neighborly Love—Inspiring Random Acts of Kindness” initiative led by Diaz, which seeks to unite local businesses, residents and other organisations in bolstering the South Florida community.

Now see the best cards for saving money at the pump >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.