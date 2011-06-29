A Source Is Claiming That MLB Will File A Motion To Seize The Dodgers

Photo: AP

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A person familiar with Major League Baseball’s plans says the league “probably” will file a motion to seize the cash-strapped Los Angeles Dodgers.The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.



Baseball’s constitution allows Commissioner Bud Selig to take control of a team that seeks Chapter 11 protection. MLB first must file a motion seeking termination of the franchise, and the person says that is “probably going to happen.” There is no timetable for that filing.

A Delaware judge on Tuesday authorised the Dodgers to enter into a $150 million bankruptcy financing arrangement.

