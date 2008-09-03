A Sony Blu-ray Player Under Every Tree This Christmas? Not At $400

Now that the format war with HD-DVD is over, the biggest hurdle getting people to buy Blu-ray players is that they’re too expensive. And it looks like that problem won’t go away this holiday season: Sony’s (SNE) two U.S. Blu-ray players will be priced at $400 and $2,000.



So while wealthy movie addicts might pick up a player this year, don’t expect big, mainstream sales until Blu-ray players dip below $200. It’s still possible that some gadget maker and/or retailer could price a device at $200 this year — but it won’t be Sony.

Which is probably why the electronics giant is still projecting it’ll sell more Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 3 game consoles this year than all manufacturers will sell standalone Blu-ray players. WSJ:

Sony said it expects industrywide Blu-ray player and recorder sales to more than triple to about seven million units in the current business year ending March 2009, from 2.1 million a year earlier. Of that, Sony expects to sell 3.1 million units, which is about a 44% share. It also expects to sell 10 million PlayStation 3 video game consoles, which can be used to watch Blu-ray movies.

See Also:

Sony Slapped With Blu-ray Patent Lawsuit

A Nice Surprise: Dell’s New Mini PC Looks Good

Netflix: Testing Blu-ray Price Hikes Soon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.