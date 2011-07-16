A Somali Terror Group Recruited 21 Minnesota Men To Fight Their Cause

A Somalian terror group, with ties to Al Qaeda, allegedly recruited 21 young Minnesota men to fight and become suicide bombers.



The Associated Press details how the Islamist cell raised cash, made fake documents, and held clandestine meetings in their effort to recruit Americans. All of this in preparation for their arrival in Somalian safe-houses where the men received AK-47s, weapons training and thorough brain-washing, and according to family members.

Scores of Minnesota’s young Somalian men began to disappear in 2007.

One of them was 17-year old Burham Hassan, a senior at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, who disappeared in early 2009. A straight A student who’d been in America since he was a toddler, Hassan studied Islam at the Abubar As-Sassique mosque and joined its youth group.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Hassan’s disappearance was just the latest in a string of complaints from Minnesota’s Somali community when the FBI initiated an investigation. Feds found a nationwide network designed to recruit American youths into Isamic extremist groups and decided Hassan wasn’t their main worry.

It was Shira Ahmed, a 27-year-old Minneapolis resident recruited in 2007 who became the first U.S. citizen suicide bomber.

With that discovery, the leader of the Abubakar As-Saddique mosque and the leader of its youth group were put on a no-fly list.

Despite the investigation Minnesota terrorists continued to slip out of the country. The Twin Cities Star Tribune reported in June that the third Minnesota suicide bomber in Somalia who killed three people, was recruited from Minneapolis two years ago during the investigation.

Despite these setbacks a case was slowly established and the results will be presented in a Minneapolis court room this week. Jury selection starts Tuesday.

