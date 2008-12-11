A Solid Gold mobile phone Could Be Yours For Just $30,000

Now that the iPhone is going to be in Wal-Mart, it’s likely to be considered a bit declasse. What’s an upwardly mobile person to do, if they don’t want a mobile phone for the masses? They can still look chic and cutting edge if they purchase a Vertu Bucheron 150 mobile phone.



The phone, which has 3G connectivity just like an iPhone, is made of solid gold. It comes in a handsome wooden case and is rumoured to cost about $30,000. If this interests you, hurry up, because it will likely be a limited edition.

Hat Tip: Fast Company

Photos via Unwired Review

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.