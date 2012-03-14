A Massive Solar Wind Stream Could Hit Earth This Weekend

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory just tweeted this brilliant photo of a huge coronal hole, regions of the sun that appear as dark spots in ultra-violet pictures and where “high-speed solar wind is known to originate,” according to SpaceWeather.com.



A strong solar wind stream emitted from this area may hit Earth this weekend resulting in a large aurora borealis near the north and south poles, according to NASA.

Photo: @NASA_SDO

SEE ALSO: Beautiful Pictures Of The Aurora Borealis From The Largest Solar Storm In Years >

