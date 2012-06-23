A Socialite Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Beating Up Her mum At A Southampton Hotel

Shawn Modell.

Shawn Modell, a socialite related to the Modell’s sporting goods family, was arrested at a $469-a-night hotel in the Hamptons after allegedly striking her mother in the face, according to the New York Post.Modell, a New York City real estate agent, was charged with misdemeanour assault for “allegedly striking her mother in the head, causing a laceration” in the Sunday altercation, the Post reported.



Modell was released on $100 bail, while her mother was treated in a Southampton Hospital.

A source told the Post, “the daughter came down and said she was leaving. … She and her mother were arguing, and the daughter was all scratched up. She said, ‘I’m done! I’m fed up! I can’t take it anymore.’ Upstairs, there was blood in the bathroom and on the bed.”

