A Soccer Player In Iran Threw A Grenade Off The Field Just Before It Blew Up

Various objects were thrown onto the pitch at a club soccer game in Iran including a hand grenade. One player bent down to pick up the grenade and throw it off the field and it went off just seconds after he let go.



The match, which was a quarterfinal match of the Asian Champions League, took place in Esfahan’s Fouladshahr stadium last night between Sephan FC of Iran and al-Ahli SC of Saudi Arabia.

The match was briefly paused after the explosion and then continued. The game ended in a draw.

(via Big Lead Sports):

