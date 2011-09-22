A Soccer Match Had To Be Called Off After A Linesman Was Knocked Out By A Roll Of Toilet Paper

IN A MOMENT that is destined to form part of those Question of Sport ‘What Happened Next’ features, a football match was abandoned after a linesman was struck by a roll of paper thrown from the crowd.



Reuters reports that the linesman had to be treated for several minutes after being struck by the object.

It is the second time this week that a game in the Copa Sudamericana competition has had to be called off following crowd violence earlier in the week in the game between Emelec and Olimpia.

The incident in question occurred in a match involving Universidad de Chile and Nacional, with the former leading 2-0 at the time of the abandonment.

The object itself was described by the Uruguayan media as a roll of paper from a cash register.

The South American Football Confederation said on its official website that they would meet later in the week to decide on what action to take.



This post originally appeared at The Score.

