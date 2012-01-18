A Sneak Peek At What Windows 8 Tablets Will Be Like Later This Year

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Microsoft has released the hardware requirements for manufacturers that want to make tablets running Windows 8 this year.This may sound a bit boring on the surface, but it’s giving us a sneek peak at what Windows 8 tablets will be like when the finally launch later this year.



Within Windows has been plowing through the requirements and picked out some good stuff.

Here are some of the highlights:

Multitouch. Tablets must support five touch points at once. That means you’ll be able to perform a ton of gestures for different tasks.

Buttons. All Windows tablets must have volume, rotation lock, power, and Windows key buttons. No more. No less.

NFC. Windows 8 tablets must support NFC for transferring data between devices and possible mobile payments.

CTRL, ALT, DEL is dead. It doesn’t make much sense to use this key combination on a virtual keyboard. Instead, the Windows button and power key will take over.

Other hardware stuff. Tablets must have at least 10 GB of storage, USB 2.0, 720p HD cameras, and several other basic hardware components.

