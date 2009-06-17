A Sneak Peak At Facebook's New Search Engine (SCREENSHOT)

Facebook upgrades its internal search engine for a small group of users today. The new search allows users to find status updates, posted links and notes from other users. Until now, Facebook search has only turned up people’s profiles, Facebook Pages, groups and applications.



We think the upgrade improves the chances that Facebook could eventually sell worthwile advertising against its internal search traffic. If lots of users start searching for the names of movies, restaurants or other products to see what their friends think of them, advertisers will happily pay to get next to the results.

The upgrade also makes Facebook search a “real time” search engine — and a lot more like Twitter search.

Here’s an image from the Facebook Blog. It shows what a search results page for the query “Iran” looks like for the users taking part in the test:

Photo: Spencer E. Holtaway

