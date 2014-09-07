An Amazing Smartphone App Just Saved A Baby's Life

YouTube/KXLY An infant’s life is saved after ‘turning blue’ at a dance shop in Spokane, WA

An unbelievable story out of Spokane, Washington is showing us just how amazing new technology can be when used for good.

As local TV station KXLY reports, it began at a store called Empire Dance Shop. A clerk was alerted about a baby “turning blue.” She is actually a former lifeguard so she lept into action and started doing rescue breathing on the baby after calling 911.

YouTube/KXLY Lesley Reckord is a store clerk at Empire Dance Shop

That’s when the magic happened.

A mechanic named Jeff Olson was working at a tire store 2 blocks away when all the sudden, his phone sent him probably the most important push notification of his life.

YouTube/KXLY Jeff Olson is a master technician at Perfection Tire

Olson is a volunteer EMT and has a smartphone app on his phone called “Pulse Point.”

PulsePoint.org PulsePoint is an app that alerts potential first responders in areas of emergency based on GPS tracking

The app knew he was right around the corner and sent him a notification that an emergency was going on at the dance shop.

YouTube/KXLY Olson saved the baby’s life thanks to the app’s alert

Olson ran over, was told a baby was going blue, and saved the baby’s life.

Here’s KXLY’s original video story as posted on YouTube by the station:

