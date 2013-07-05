A Smart Watch For Dell May Be On The Horizon

To revive its struggling PC business, Dell is looking into one of the hottest areas in tech right now: wearable computing.



In an interview with The Guardian, Dell’s global VP of personal computing, Sam Burd, said his company was “exploring ideas in the space.”

Although no new products have been announced, it sounds like Dell is eying an iWatch or Pebble competitor and staying away from Google Glass.

“The piece that’s interesting is that computers are getting smaller. Having a watch on your wrist – that’s pretty interesting, pretty appealing,” Burd said. Although he doesn’t expect anything will disrupt the computing world as much as the iPad has.

Even if the company does create wearable technology, it plans to remain true to its PC roots. “The PC business is important to us,” Burd said. “It’s how we started as a company, and where we have strong share globally. Lots has been written about the demise of the PC business, we we think it’s an interesting area going forward.”

