A small warehouse has won the award for best workplace design in Australia

A small warehouse for three tenants has taken out the award for the best workplace design in the 2016 Australian Interior Design Awards.

The unconventional North Lakes Office, designed by Nielsen Workshop & Morgan Jenkins Architecture is a 10 by 10 metre slab box measuring seven metres high located in North Lakes, 26 kilometres north of Brisbane.

The offices, which also won the award for Sustainability Advancement, mainly uses wood and was designed to maximise the use of natural light.

The design beat out other major finalists including law firm Minter Ellison, Breville, Westpac and global design firm Woods Bagot.

The Australian headquarters of creative company Squint/Opera, real estate group Bresic Whitney Hunters Hill and law firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth received commendations.

Last year, the award for best workplace design was won by Kennards Self Storage in New South Wales, also a warehouse which had been designed to promote staff interaction through attractive spaces for work and meetings.

The results of the annual awards were released overnight. You can see the full list of winners here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.