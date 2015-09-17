A small tsunami might hit Hawaii tomorrow morning

A massive magnitude 8.3 earthquake just shook Chile, and now weather experts are expecting a tsunami about nine feet high to hit the area. Some parts of Chile could experience waves as high as 15 feet, according to local news station 24 Horas.

The quake hit around 7:55 pm local time. Earthquakes of this magnitude are so rare they only happen about once a year, i09 reports. Local reports say the shaking lasted almost a full minute.

A buoy off the coast of Chile is registering tsunami anomalies, further confirming that a giant wave is headed for Chile and possibly Hawaii.

Earthquakes often trigger tsunamis, and this Chile quake could trigger one that will hit Hawaii tomorrow morning, according to Hawaii Storm Watch:

The quake’s center was about 142 miles north of Santiago, the capital of Chile. That’s close enough that some buildings in Santiago swayed under the force.

The quake happened about six miles off the coast of Chile, according to NOAA. Several aftershocks have already hit the region, some over magnitude six.

We don’t know for sure what kind of tsunamis this earthquake could trigger, but everyone in Hawaii should stay on alert, according to Hawaii Storm Watch.

REMINDER: Hawaii still in a TSUNAMI WATCH. Destructive waves MAY have been generated. Montior media and social media. @MayorKirkHNL — Oahu DEM (@Oahu_DEM) September 17, 2015

