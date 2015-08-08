A small town in Mexico has been transformed into an incredible rainbow mural

Over 209 homes in Pachuca, Mexico, have been painted in bright colours and transformed into an incredible rainbow mural as part of a government initiative to reduce violence.
Street artists in the German Crew have painted what’s claimed to be the country’s largest mural through a project to rehabilitate the Palmitas neighbourhood and bring residents of the local community closer together.
The mural — which took more than two and a half months to complete — spans 20,000 square meters with artists using up to 20,000 litres of paint to create “El Macro Mural Barrio de Palmitas”.
More than just an eye-catcher, violence is said to have decreased dramatically among youth in the district of less than 2,000 following the painting.
Here’s a closer look at the project below.
