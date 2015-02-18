A small Tasmanian whisky distillery has won gold in the world championships of spirits

The Nant distillery in Tasmania. Source: supplied.

Nant Distilling Company, a small distillery in the Tasmanian highlands making whisky for just seven years, has taken out two medals in the World Spirit Awards, announced in Europe overnight.

A Gold medal went to Nant’s 43% single malt whisky matured in American oak sherry wood, while a silver medal went to a whisky matured in French oak pinot noir casks.

Gold is the second-highest accolade at the awards, handed out to spirits scored at 90 to 95 points out of 100 by the judging panel.

It’s the second time the sherry wood whisky has been singled out internationally, receiving gold in the China Wine and Spirits Awards last year.

Nant’s star has been on the rise since 2012, when whisky guru Jim Murray, singled out their American oak bourbon wood with a score of 95.5, making it one of the world’s top 50 whiskies.

The distillery, near Bothwell, an hour from Hobart, sits on an historic property purchased by the Batt family in 2004. It features an 1857 sandstone water-driven mill, which was restored to working order in 2005. Nant is one of only a handful of farm-based whisky distilleries in the world and has grown barley on site since 1821.

Nant whiskies are gathering critical acclaim.

Owner Keith Batt said this latest accolade for the Tasmanian single malt industry demonstrated its world-class credentials.

“The international attention Nant has received in its short history has earned us a reputation for being one of the best traditional distilleries of single malt whisky in the world,” he said.

Last year, another Tasmanian distillery, Sullivan’s Cove, was named the world’s best at that World Whisky Awards.

Nant has big expansion plans with a flagship whisky bar opening in Sydney this year to accompany existing bars in Brisbane, Melbourne and Hobart, plus a second Melbourne venue on the drawing board.

The Nant whiskies sell for $165 for a 500ml bottle.

