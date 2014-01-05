A Small Plane Made An Emergency Landing On The Major Deegan Expressway

A small plane made landed on New York City’s Major Deegan Expressway around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to NY Daily News, the plane was bound for LaGuardia Airport in Queens, but touched down near the East 233rd St. exit in the Bronx, on the north-bound side of the highway.

Authorities said, according to FoxNews.com, that the plane was carrying three passengers and one pilot. One person had minor injuries.

Below is a photo of the plane taken by an Instagram user.





