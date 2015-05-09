A small plane has crashed on a highway in Atlanta, four people are dead

Benjamin Zhang
Atlanta plane crash trafficTwitter/WSBTV

Four people are dead and traffic is backed up after a small plane crashed on a highway Friday in Atlanta, GA, WSBTV reported.

According to the paper, traffic has been shut down on both directions on the highway, which serves as a ring road around the city. 

The crash occurred near Dekalb-Peachtree Airport shortly after the small aircraft took off, WSBTV reported. 

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

NOW WATCH: We put a GoPro on a $US315,000 Ferrari

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.