A small plane has crashed on a highway in Atlanta, four people are dead

Four people are dead and traffic is backed up after a small plane crashed on a highway Friday in Atlanta, GA, WSBTV reported.



According to the paper, traffic has been shut down on both directions on the highway, which serves as a ring road around the city.

The crash occurred near Dekalb-Peachtree Airport shortly after the small aircraft took off, WSBTV reported.

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Live on the air now, plane crash I285 and Peachtree industrial @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/YzGZQJ1ldR

— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) May 8, 2015

Please avoid I-285 on the top end — traffic is shut down in both directions due to this plane crash. pic.twitter.com/vBq60ro3HS

— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 8, 2015

